Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $29.84. Confluent shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 1,217,038 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Confluent Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $267,253.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $19,140,391.68. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $4,306,587.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,658.56. This trade represents a 52.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425,457 shares of company stock worth $93,622,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after buying an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after buying an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 28.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,933,000 after buying an additional 1,684,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $193,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

