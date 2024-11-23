Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Decreased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.