Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,335,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 164,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CTRA opened at $27.63 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

