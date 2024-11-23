Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Credo Technology Group worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.0 %

CRDO opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,638,725 shares in the company, valued at $80,481,112.50. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,324,817 shares of company stock valued at $43,552,936. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.