Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE DAL opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $66.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $227,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 178,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

