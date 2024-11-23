Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.