Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

EGRX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

