Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) versus TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Head to Head Review

Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) are both mining companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold -3.06% -3.84% -2.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and TRX Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold $36.72 million 2.76 $2.25 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eldorado Gold and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 332.69%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Eldorado Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

