Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,910.69. The trade was a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

