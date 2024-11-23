Empowered Funds LLC Buys 420 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 68.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,250.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after buying an additional 428,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

