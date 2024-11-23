Empowered Funds LLC Buys 4,258 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 636,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 272,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FOX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after buying an additional 111,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in FOX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after buying an additional 225,768 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.