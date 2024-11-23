Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 153,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,346,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,609,120.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,835 shares in the company, valued at $144,583,929.75. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 36.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,161. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

