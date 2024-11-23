Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 943.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 168,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.93 and a 1 year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

