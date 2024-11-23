Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,613.20. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.