Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

