Empowered Funds LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.59% of ARC Document Solutions worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 83,795 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 54.2% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 93,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.