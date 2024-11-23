Empowered Funds LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.63% of CB Financial Services worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CBFV opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

