Empowered Funds LLC Has $978,000 Stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of PCB Bancorp worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at $502,909.55. This represents a 17.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,060. The trade was a 20.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,874 shares of company stock valued at $265,424. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $305.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCB

About PCB Bancorp

(Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.