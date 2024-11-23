Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.70 and a beta of 2.19.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.