Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 2,412 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 15.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOFT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of 143.63 and a beta of 1.19. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 707.75%.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

