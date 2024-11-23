Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 422.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 311,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 251,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 87.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 195,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

