Endeavor Group Refinances Existing Credit Arrangements

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its subsidiary, UFC Holdings, LLC, has entered into a refinancing agreement. The Fifth Refinancing Amendment, dated November 21, 2024, pertains to the First Lien Credit Agreement originally established on August 18, 2016.

Get alerts:

The Credit Agreement Amendment aims to restructure existing loans and credit facilities. As part of the agreement, UFC Holdings has refinanced the outstanding first lien secured term loans with a new class of term loans amounting to $2,750.0 million, maturing on November 21, 2031. Additionally, the existing revolving credit facility has been refinanced, now totaling $205.0 million and maturing on November 21, 2029.

Under the terms of the new term loans, interest rates will be based on a variable rate option selected by UFC Holdings, with applicable margins. The new revolving credit facility will also operate under variable interest rates, determined by the chosen rate and corresponding margins.

Following the closure of this agreement, UFC Holdings drew $2,750.0 million from the new term loans to settle the existing term loans and cover associated fees and expenses. It is noted that certain parties involved in the agreement may have engaged or may engage in investment banking or advisory services with Endeavor Group in the ordinary course of business, for which they have received or may receive customary fees and commissions.

The disclosure further specifies that the Credit Agreement Amendment documentation is attached to the Form 8-K filing for reference and review.

This filing provides an overview of the strategic refinancing steps taken by Endeavor Group Holdings, showcasing a proactive approach to optimizing financial structures for future operations.

The company undertakes to provide additional schedules upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in adherence to regulatory standards.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Endeavor Group’s 8K filing here.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also