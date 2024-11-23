EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after buying an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $562,494,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after purchasing an additional 253,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,224,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,243,000 after buying an additional 697,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,834,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,178,000 after purchasing an additional 966,475 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $45.89 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.