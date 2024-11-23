Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortinet Q2 Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

