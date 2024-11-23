Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock Position Decreased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,694 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,240,644.70. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $913,800. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $760.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

