Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Declares Payment of Preferred Stock Dividends

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III, a leading mobile infrastructure corporation, announced on November 21, 2024, that its board of directors has authorized the payment of monthly dividends on its Series A Preferred Stock and Series 1 Preferred Stock. The dividends are scheduled to be paid at a rate of $4.791 per share for the Series A Preferred Stock and $4.583 per share for the Series 1 Preferred Stock on or about December 12, 2024. These dividends, collectively referred to as the “November Dividend,” will be disbursed to shareholders of record for the Series A Preferred Stock and Series 1 Preferred Stock as of November 27, 2024, and November 24, 2024, respectively.

The company’s future dividend declarations and payments will be subject to the board’s discretion and will be based on various factors, including the company’s financial position, legal requirements, and other pertinent considerations deemed relevant by the board.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has confirmed its status as an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and has opted not to use the extended transition period for adhering to any new or revised financial accounting standards outlined in Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The announcement signifies the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders and maintaining financial prudence as it navigates through the evolving market landscape.

This report has been made in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by duly authorized representative Stephanie Hogue, who serves as the President, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

