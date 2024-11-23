First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Stock Position Raised by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

