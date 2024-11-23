First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

