Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 337.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 45.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 8.7 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

