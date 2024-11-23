Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Forward Industries stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.
About Forward Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.