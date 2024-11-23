Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Forward Industries stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

