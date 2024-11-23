GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GEV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
