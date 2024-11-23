Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $42.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

G opened at $46.19 on Monday. Genpact has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

