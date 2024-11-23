Gentherm Names Jonathan Douyard as New CFO in Recent Appointment

Gentherm Incorporated, a global leader in thermal management solutions and comfort technologies, has recently announced the appointment of Jonathan Douyard as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. The company disclosed the details of this change in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 21, 2024.

Get alerts:

Douyard will assume his new role at Gentherm starting on January 1, 2025. With an extensive background in finance spanning 25 years, including key positions in various industries, Douyard is expected to bring valuable expertise to the company’s leadership team. His most recent position was as the Chief Financial Officer of The Shyft Group, specializing in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly.

In his capacity as CFO, Douyard will oversee all financial, treasury, investor relations, and IT operations globally at Gentherm. His appointment follows the departure of Phillip Eyler, who served as President, CEO, and Interim CFO, and is scheduled to step down from his roles by December 31, 2024.

The newly appointed CFO’s compensation package includes a $600,000 annual base salary, eligibility for an annual cash bonus starting in 2025, perquisites typical for executive officers, an annual equity award, and additional incentives aligned with the company’s growth objectives.

In response to this announcement, Gentherm’s President and CEO, Phil Eyler, expressed confidence in Douyard’s abilities, highlighting his proven track record in enhancing financial performance and achieving profitability. Eyler emphasized that Douyard’s appointment reflects Gentherm’s commitment to creating shareholder value and driving sustainable growth.

Jonathan Douyard’s qualifications include past CFO roles at Fluke Corporation, a significant industrial technology company, and Sikorsky Aircraft, a prominent helicopter manufacturer. Douyard holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Bentley University and possesses certifications such as Six Sigma Black Belt and Green Belt.

Gentherm’s appointment of Jonathan Douyard is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team and reinforce its financial management capabilities in a competitive market environment. For more details regarding this announcement, interested parties can refer to the official SEC filing by the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gentherm’s 8K filing here.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More