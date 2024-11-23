George Oliver Sells 224,152 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 29.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

