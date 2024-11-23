Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) Issues Press Release on Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

On November 21, 2024, Geospace Technologies Corporation released a press statement detailing its operating performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. The full press release can be accessed in Exhibit 99.1 of their latest 8-K filing.
For additional information on Geospace Technologies Corporation and its operations, interested parties can refer to the company’s official website or seek further details as released through official channels.
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
