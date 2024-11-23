Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1,386.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,812,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 86.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 121,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,988,802.96. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

