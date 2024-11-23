Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $39.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 93.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $106,881,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $73,622,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,759,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,216,000 after acquiring an additional 491,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 371,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.