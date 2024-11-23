HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 275.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

RGNX stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.23. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $28.80.

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,101.46. The trade was a 46.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 258.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 588,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 436,043 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $5,268,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

