HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 420.83% from the company’s previous close.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

