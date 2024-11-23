HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $5,623,515.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HubSpot Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $742.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,750.89, a P/E/G ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.54 and its 200 day moving average is $551.94. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $745.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HubSpot by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $9,961,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

