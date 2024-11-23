Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,891,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 52.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 811,099 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $19.73 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.