Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 55,219.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 123,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,105.94. This trade represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,178 shares of company stock worth $4,982,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

