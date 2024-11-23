Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,136.05. This trade represents a 55.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $332,237.80.
- On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $7,258,304.30.
Roblox Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after acquiring an additional 408,915 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.
View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.