Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $4,831,893.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCI opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

