Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insmed stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 29.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $25,242,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 15,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $35,322,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

