Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $51.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

