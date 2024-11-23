iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 127.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.96 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

