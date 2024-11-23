J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JBHT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

