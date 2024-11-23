JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,000,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,620,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $34.68 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

