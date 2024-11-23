JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 8.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JKS opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

